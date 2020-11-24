Betty Jo Pohlman: 1934-2020

Betty Jo was born January 26th, 1934 in Everton, Ark., and passed away on November 17, 2020 in Chehalis, Wash. Betty Jo spent the early days of her youth on a farm, without running water or electricity. She was 12 when the family packed up and moved to Washington in search of work. She grew to love Washington, made lifelong friends, and graduated as Salutatorian of her high school class. She also gave the graduation speech.
Betty Jo learned shorthand and soon got a job working in an office. She met and married the love of her life, Don, in 1956. Betty Jo and Don loved to dance and could really jitterbug. She had three sons, Don Jr., Brian, and Barry. Betty Jo was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She liked to work and worked in the aerospace industry for 26 years, retiring in 2001. She was a working member of a charity and enjoyed it immensely. She was avid reader, especially Agatha Christie, and loved puzzles. She was also very fond of the holidays and would cook up a feast. Her cookies will be especially missed. Betty Jo spent her retirement years traveling or being a grandma. Betty Jo was warm, intelligent, compassionate, loving and full of snappy repartee.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, Ulis and Fay; and her siblings, Kent and Bonnie.
She is survived by her sons, Don (Brenda), Brian, and Barry (Elaine); grandchildren, Jacob (Skyla) and Hillary (Travis); great grandchildren, Jakai and Ivy; sister, Pat (Paul); and sister in law, Betty Lou.
Services will be held in the spring of 2021 in Yakima, Washington.
