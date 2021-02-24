Betty Jean (Correll) Lusk of Gresham, Ore., died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, after a long illness. She was 91 years old.
Betty was born Dec. 7, 1929, in Cimarron, Kansas to Lyle and Anna Lois Correll. At the age of six, she traveled from Kansas with her family, in a homemade car built by her father from scavenged parts, to their new home in Dodson, Ore. She attended Bonneville Grade School, and graduated from Cascade Locks High School (CLHS) in the Class of 1948.
Betty briefly attended Oregon State University before marrying Phillip Cahill (CLHS Class of 1949) in December of 1949. They raised their three children, Ken, Patty, and Janet, in Cascade Locks until 1961, when their family moved to Gresham.
Betty and Phil were later divorced, and Betty remarried Wert “Buck” Lusk in 1973. They enjoyed just being together in the beautiful creekside home Buck built on a wooded acreage near Pe Ell, Wash., and they also shared many driving trips together to various U.S. destinations. Buck died in 2003; Betty remained in the Chehalis, Wash., area until 2012, when her children moved her to Gresham to help care for her.
Betty was easy going, kind, and loving; many described her as a “saint”. She enjoyed going for walks, attending church, and visiting friends. Her daughter, Patty Findlay, said, “She was humble. She didn’t know how great she was. She was a real prayer warrior for her kids and grandkids”.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Buck; brothers, Joseph Correll, and Richard Correll (twin brother of Robert), who died at nine months of age.
She is survived by her brother, Robert (Sharon) Correll of Gresham, Ore.; sister, Lillian Keller of Cascade Locks, Ore.; son, Kenneth (Daylene) Cahill of Corbett, Ore.; daughters, Patricia (Pete) Findlay of Portland, Ore., and Janet (Lee) Dougherty of Lacey, Wash.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will hold an outdoor graveside service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Dryad-Doty (Sylvan) Cemetery, 376 Chandler Rd., Chehalis, WA 98532.