Betty Jean Brown: 1926-2020

Betty Jean Brown was born March 18, 1926, in Hoquiam, Wash., and was the second child born to Arthur and Mabel Doolittle. She finished the journey of life at Willapa Care Home in Raymond, Wash., at the age of 94.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charlotte and Juanita; her husband; and infant son.
She is survived by her children, Jan (Ned) Newman, Linda (Dale) LiaBraaten, David (Star) Brown, Sheryl (Rich) Howarth, Ken Brown, and Dan (Cheryl) Brown; nephews; nieces; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond, Wash. Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond, Wash. You may visit www.StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
