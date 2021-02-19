Betty Bernice (Reynoldson) Johnson, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Feb. 10, 2021, in Centralia, Wash., on her birthday. She was born in Montana and lived her entire life in Washington.
Betty graduated form Rochester High School. She was an original Rosie the Riveter, and had lost her first husband during World War II. Betty later married Lloyd T. Johnson of Tenino, Wash. They were married for over 60 years. Together, they had three children, Gary, Lloydene, and Jim.
Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, income tax accountant, real-estate broker, and business woman. Betty was very active, she loved to travel, was an accomplished seamstress, and loved to dance. Betty will be missed dearly.