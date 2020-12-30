Bettie Irene (Church) Christensen: 1937-2020

Bettie Irene (Church) Christensen passed away in Longview, Wash., Dec. 16, 2020. She had spent the last couple of years at Canterbury Gardens Memory Care. Bettie was born July 17, 1937, in Keystone, W. Va., to Oscar and Elsie Church.
She worked in daycare most of her life and Churchill Glove Factory the last few years of her working life. Bettie was a wonderful and loving mother to her children and a loving wife to her husband, Gary. They both enjoyed sewing, attending bazaars, and were diehard Mariners and Seahawk fans.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gary Christensen; and daughter, Connie Butz. Bettie grew up with her three brothers and four sisters, whom meant
the world to her, Cecil, Carl, Troy, Dorothy, Rita, June, and Linda. She is also survived by her two remaining children, Bob Christensen (wife, Annette), and Jeanie Christensen Smith (husband, Jack). Bettie had six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date when social gatherings are acceptable. That date, when determined, will be let known.
