Bertie Lou (Stephens) Davis, longtime Rochester, Wash., resident, passed away July 30, 2020, at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash., from complications of Covid 19. Bertie was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Bonham, Texas, one of four daughters born to Archie and Mary (Fogle) Stephens.
Bertie married Elbert Davis Nov. 22, 1962, in Cheyenne, Wyo. The couple lived in Wyoming, Idaho and California, before moving to Washington in 1972. She and Elbert lived in the nearby city of Centralia, Wash., before building their own home in Rochester. Bertie worked at the Weyerhauser Cone Plant in Rochester for 25 years and along with Elbert, owned the Surf Spray Motel in Westport, Wash., from 1993 until 2006.
Bertie was one of that generation that survived difficult economic times and a country at war. She knew both poverty and sorrow. Out of that experience came a wisdom not learned in books, but forged in life truly lived. That wisdom was tempered with a grace born from a mother’s love. She would pass on advice; sometimes sternly, but always with a smile in her eyes.
She was a lifelong union member and Democrat,who loved to talk politics and religion. No one could ever say Bertie did not have an opinion. She was a true champion of the underdog. Bertie enjoyed fishing, especially with her grandkids. She was an accomplished artist, and loved to go with her daughters to thrift stores. She would make an occasional trip to the casino, but really enjoyed playing poker with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Essie and Betty.
Bertie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Elbert; children, Wanda (Glenn) Steinhorst of Rochester, Wash., Lillian (Jimmy Potts) Davis, also of Rochester, Wash., Steve (Lisa) Little of Olympia, Wash., Bonnie (Rob) Thomsen of Tenino, Wash., Melody (Roger Pappart) Davis of Central Park, Wash.; 38 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, MaryAnn Leatherman of Hastings, Mich.
Bertie’s greatest pleasure and legacy is her family. She loved her family with unconditional love and wisdom. Her home was a place of joy, comfort and security and she hosted too many family gatherings to count. Homemade food, conversation and fellowship were always in good supply. Bertie always made guests welcome and many left feeling they were part of the family.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Union Gospel Mission, 405 Heron St., Aberdeen, WA 98520. Due to current circumstances, a funeral service will not be held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
“You walk alongside those that have gone before and now dance amongst the stars.”
