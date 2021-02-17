Arthur L. Hill, 70, from Centralia, Wash., passed away Dec 13, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Home.
He was a graduate of Castlerock High School. Arthur worked for Hamilton Trucking and JJ Sauter Trucking, and was a truck driver more and 40 years. In his spare time, Arthur loved working with wood and made beautiful pieces of furniture, and built them by dreaming the plans and just waking up and doing it.
He served in the United States Army and received the Good Conduct Medal, The National Defense Service Medal and Sharp Shooter Rifle. He married Claire Hill in April of 1992.
Arthur's is survived by brothers and sisters, residing in the Longview area and in Oregon; other familiy, Patricia West and Denise Modra; and three sons, Joshua (35), Phillip (34), and Ryan (29).