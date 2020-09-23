Anthony Carl “Tony” Givens: 1958-2020 

Givens, Anthony Carl “Tony”, passed away August 27, 2020 at the Wasilla Hospital in Wasilla, AK. He was born May 10, 1958 in Mossyrock, Wash., to Allen Sr and Edith (Frady) Givens.
Tony grew up in the Mossyrock area going to Mossyrock schools, his family then moved to Centralia, Wash., where he attended Centralia High School, graduating in 1977.
Tony enjoyed refurbishing Fender Guitars, gold mining in Alaska and traveling all over the Alaskan mountains.
Tony was processed in death by his parents, sister Barbara (Givens) Potter, brother Donnie Givens and brother Allen Givens Jr.
He is survived by brothers, Harold (Judy) Givens, Lake City, Tenn., Joe (Linda) Givens, Centralia, Wash., Gary (Holly) Givens, Tenino, Wash.; sisters, Joyce (Don) Lambert, Idaho and Pam (Larry) Wood, Blaine, Wash., along with several nieces, nephews and friends. Tony never married and had no children. We would like to give special thanks to his friend, Joshua Grossnickle.
There will be no service at this time.
