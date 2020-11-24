On November 22, 2020, the matriarch of the Douglas family, Annie Douglas, passed away at 99 years of age, sadly one month shy of her 100th birthday on December 19. She was born on Crego Hill to John and Mary Mohoric and had nine brothers and one sister, all deceased.
She was married to Steve Douglas for 64 years (deceased) and they had four daughters, Frieda Archibeque, Linda Dudel (Paul), and Mary Ann Douglas and Sandra Westby (both deceased). She had six grandchildren, Steve, Dana, Darci, Lance, Dianna, Jarrod and 13 great grandchildren. Ironic, or a blessing in disguise, it also was four days short of Thanksgiving so noted because it was a given that all family members would be attending this family gathering, a ritual and memory that all would remember: good company, good food (hot spiced wine and Poteca) and fighting the traffic.
She enjoyed family, puzzles, reading, playing cards, chopping wood, clam digging, cooking and most of all spending hours weeding her flowerbeds and manually pulling clover from the lawn.
Rest in peace, LOVE you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
A celebration of life will not take place at this time due to COVID restrictions. Donations can be made to Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation or a local charity of your choice.
