Anne Elizabeth (Garnett) Atkins: 1942-2020

Anne Elizabeth (Garnett) Atkins, age 77, passed away in Durham, North Carolina on Wednesday October 8, 2020.
Anne was born in Chehalis, Wash., on November 2, 1942 to Celeste Garnett and Dr. Philip S. Garnett. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Atkins of Durham, N.C., and was predeceased by her son, Michael Atkins, in 2013. She is also survived by her twin sister, Marilou Percival of Ontario, Calif.; and other siblings John Garnett, of Los Angeles, Calif.; Judith Garnett of Belfast, Maine; Philip Garnett, Jr. of Centralia, Wash., and Margaret Smallwood, of Dallas, Texas. Other survivors include her daughter-in-law, Kirsten Ingebretsen; Amy’s partner, Garrett Johnson; her grandchildren, Harper, Coulson, Ryland, and Simon Atkins, all of Durham, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Anne grew up in Chehalis, where as a quieter child in a large family she is remembered for her clever but gentle humor and her common sense. Anne attended St. Joseph’s School and graduated from W. F. West High School in 1960. She graduated from the University of Portland in 1964 and later earned a Masters of Library Science from the University of Portland in 1966. Anne worked as a librarian in Klamath Falls, Ore., and later in the City of Commerce, Calif. Anne met her husband, Bob Atkins, in Ontario, Calif., and raised her children there.
After her children were grown, Anne lived for many years in Chehalis and Centralia, where she had many friends. She volunteered for the Carnegie Library in Centralia and organized the St. Joseph’s Church Library. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Chehalis and St. Mary’s Parish in Centralia. Anne was an avid reader, enthusiastic genealogist, and a coffee aficionado. She regularly met her friends for coffee. She moved to Durham in 2014.
Her family meant everything to her. Donations in memory of Anne may be made to Hock Family Pavilion in Durham, N.C. The address is 4023 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704.
I'd like to thank everyone who made her dedication in her local publication so special and memorial. She taught my brother and I a lot. I'm glad I got to spend time with her and e her caregiver before she passed. She'll be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
