Anna May (Johnson) Anzalone: 1929-2020

Anna May (Johnson) Anzalone passed away peacefully in her home, on September 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. She lived independently in her home until the end.
She was born in Yakima, Wash. in 1929 to Carl and Martha Johnson. As the baby of the family, her two older sisters, Edna and Agnes, always doted over her. Anna May graduated from Tenino High School in 1947 and remained close friends with her classmates. After graduation, she worked for the Secretary of State in Olympia. It was during this time that she met the love of her life Charles (Chuck), a dashing soldier, riding through Tenino on his motorcycle. They quickly fell in love and were married, July 7, 1950. Chuck’s position with the railroad created many memories and adventures for the family as they experienced new towns. In 1972, the railroad took Chuck & Anna May to Sheridan, WY and then they eventually settled in Chehalis, Wash. in 1980. It was at that time, they moved to the red brick house (their final home) where many memories were made.
Anna May lived fully in her 91 years and enjoyed many memories with her cherished family and friends. She loved to be a doting mother, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma and lovingly referred to as “Grannie Annie”. She had a way to make every person feel special and important. She always had kindness and compassion for others.
She was an extraordinary entertainer, hosting countless pool parties, and holiday gatherings in her home. There was never a shortage of food, beverages, and laughter at these events. She loved to bring people together and create memories. She also loved old cowboy movies, road trips, beach getaways and visits to the casino. Anna May was always up for an adventure.
Even while she was taking her cancer treatments she maintained a positive outlook and was planning ahead. She was so grateful for the wonderful care she received from Dr. Byrd, the nurses and staff.
Survivors include her son, Ricky (Nancy) Anzalone and daughter, Patty (Jim) Anzalone Ward, 4 grandchildren; Janita Jae Anzalone, Russell (Stephanie) Anzalone, Michael (Christie) Ward, and Megan Ward. She also has 7 great-grandchildren; Dustyn, Bradley, Caitlin, Wyatt, Macey, Chloe, Poppy, and one on the way, and 5 great-great-grandchildren; Braxton, Rocker, Rowan, Hazel, and Dean. She is also survived by her two beloved older sisters; Edna Stevens and Agnes Middleton.
Proceeding her in death, in 2004, was her cherished husband of 54 years, Charles R. Anzalone and her parents.
No time on earth for any life is long enough to share with those we love. Nothing prepares our hearts for their death. One never realizes that there is always a last time.
Due to COVID restrictions a family graveside service will be held at Claquato Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with Chuck and her parents. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.