In loving memory of our Mother, Anna Mae Peckham. She passed Oct. 27, 2020, at 11:45 am. She was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Cypress Valley, Ark.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Calvin Peckham; and daughter-in-law, Sara Beth Osborne-Peckham.
Survivors include her brother, Bob (Sharon) Randall; sister-in-law, Mary Hopman; brother-in-law, Delbert Peckham; six children, Wilma (Delvis) Combs, Irvin Peckham, both of Winlock, Wash., Robert Peckham (Ellen Blum) of Centralia, Wash., Judith (Stephan) Murray of Lacey, Wash., Debra (Chuck) Stephens of Wilder, Idaho and Mary (Jesse) Villarreal of Winlock, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was a wonderful, loving Mother and the strongest person we know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.