Amy Elizabeth (Parker) Duffy: 1954-2020

Amy Elizabeth (Parker) Duffy, 66, passed away at her home Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Centralia, Wash. She was born Feb. 22, 1954, at Bethesda Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Md., to Charles and Dorothy (Hill) Parker.
Amy and her family lived in Harrison, Ark., until 1963, when they moved to Curtis, Wash. She graduated from Boistfort High School in Curtis, Wash., and then attended Centralia Community College and Central Washington State College for a short time.
She worked as a lifeguard at Mayfield Lake and the Centralia Pool. Amy also worked as a dental assistant and a clerk at Payless. She loved fashion, decorating, sewing and all sorts of crafty projects. Amy was a longtime member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Chehalis, Wash. She was named a Paul Harris Fellow for contributions through the Twin Cities Rotary Club.
Although Amy had no children of her own, she had many nieces and nephews to spoil. Amy would take them to lunch, swimming, make them clothes, cut and style their hair (even if they did not want her too), do makeup and just anything to make them feel special. Christmas and the annual Parker Hills Kids’ Day was when Amy and her brother, James, planned, decorated, bought goodies and really went over the top making it a special day for all the kids and anyone else who came.
In later years, she met and married Tom Duffy. Tom has a son, Ryan and his wife, Cari with two beautiful daughters, Clare and Molly, that made Tom and Amy proud grandparents.
Amy is survived by her husband, Thomas Duffy; stepson, Ryan (Cari) Duffy; stepdaughter, Tricia Duffy; brothers, David and Dennis (Jean) Parker; sisters, Patricia (Richard) Richards, Ann (KC) Coleman, Susan (Bradd) Reynolds, Margaret Knipp, and Wendy Horn; 15 nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Ted (Niki) Duffy and George Duffy; and granddaughters, Clare and Molly Duffy.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy (Hill) Parker; and her brothers, Timothy and James Parker.
Memorial donations can be made to the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 89 Park St., Chehalis, WA, 98532 or The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International www.rotary.org/en/donate. A memorial and slide show is available at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.