Alvin “Bud” Wilson, 91, passed away July 21, 2020, at Providence Centralia Hospital. He was born in Mayfield, Wash., to Lee and Elsie (Preussler) Oct. 24, 1928.
Bud married the love of his life, Ila M. Annis, shortly after his Honorable Discharge from the United States Army as a chief medical technician. He spent several years as a road crew supervisor for the County. After retirement, Bud drove a dump truck then went on, to drive logging trucks. He enjoyed gardening, cutting wood, jigsaw puzzles and listening to the Mariners and Seahawks on the radio. Spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was his greatest joy!
Bud is survived by his son, Mark Wilson; daughter, Gaye Lynn (Bruce) Chandler; grandchildren, Shelby Hart and Gabriel Mitchem; great-grandchildren, Ashley and Amy Hart; and sister, June Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ila; and sister, Lois Gross.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Swofford Cemetery in Mossyrock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.