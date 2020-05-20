Alfreda “Freda” Styger: 1926-2020

Alfreda “Freda” Styger, 94, passed away May 8, 2020. She spent her last days at home surrounded by an out-pouring of love from family and friends.
Freda was truly a remarkable woman. She was giving to a fault, beautiful, strong, opinionated and never stopped smiling. Freda was most happy surrounded by family and had a huge heart for the little ones. She hosted family dinners and kept a never ending home baked cookie supply in her cookie jar. Freda lived a long, lovely life and leaves a huge legacy. She will be dearly missed and live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
Freda was born April 14, 1926, in Norwich, Norfolk, England to Leslie and Grace Golby. She met the love of her life, Johnnie while he was stationed near her home town during World War II. They were married May 26, 1945, in Norwich, settled in Napavine, Wash., and spent 65 loving years together until his death in June of 2010.
She was preceded in death by her loving Johnnie; parents; brothers, Russell Wiggly and Peter Golby; sister, Betty Styger; and infant grandson. Michael Olson.
Freda is survived by her children, Pat Olson, Ellen Munson, Elisa (Ron) Steel, Dave (Terry) Styger, Jeff (Jennifer) Styger and Chip (Darla) Styger. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many others who called her “Mom” and “Grandma”.
The family sincerely thanks Assured Hospice for the tender care provided to Mom during her final days at home.
Remembrances may be in the form of donations to the Napavine High School Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 1151, Napavine, WA 98565 or to Assured Hospice, 1821 Cooks Hill Rd, Centralia, WA 98531.
