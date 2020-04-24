Alberta “Bobbi” Danielson: 1935-2020

Alberta “Bobbi” Danielson, 85, peacefully left this world to be with Jesus Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born April 13, 1935, to George and Eva Lewis in Rainier, Ore.
Bobbi married Ken Danielson June 12, 1953, and preceded her in death March 24, 2010.
She is survived by her children, Melynda Danielson of Chehalis, Wash., Don Danielson (Karen) of Centralia, Wash., Vicki Danielson of Centralia, Wash., Diane Kelley (Paul) of Port Orchard, Wash., and Kim Scott of Centralia, Wash.; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Interment will take place at Tahoma Cemetery. A gathering will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.