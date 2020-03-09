Adolph Rudolph Huber, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Chehalis West Assisted Living. He was born Jan. 1, 1934, to Joe and Hermina (Mueller) Huber in Frances, Wash.
After graduating from Lebam High School, Adolph went to work for Weyerhauser. On Dec. 31, 1955, he married Cecelia “Geri” Friese in Pe Ell, Wash. In 1956, he enlisted in the United States Army. Here he was stationed in Germany, and in two years received his honorable discharge. Adolph returned home to work the family farm for the next 35 years. During this era, he also did some substitute bus driving for the Willapa Valley School District. It was here, after his farming days were concluded, he finished his working career as maintenance man and bus driver.
Adolph was a lifelong member of the Lewis Pacific Swiss Society, a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Elks, Eagles, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and a lifelong member the National Riffle Aassociation and North American Hunt Club. He also retired from the Lebam Fire Department after 25 years of service. Some of Adolph’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, traveling and attending Valley’s school sporting events. He was every family members’ biggest fan.
Adolph was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Conrad and Fred.
He is survived by his wife, Geri of Chehalis; sister, Rosemary Knotek of Sequim; four daughters, Shelly Huber of Kuna, Idaho, Denise (Rick) Boone of Raymond, Wash., Colette (Dale) Grant of Woodinville, Wash., and Shannon Huber of Chehalis, Wash; sons, Ted (Cheri) of Tenino, Wash., and Steve (Brandi) of Frances, Wash.; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Frances, Wash., with a funeral mass following at 11 a.m. A burial at Fern Hill Cemetery in Menlo will conclude the services with military honors, accorded by American Legion Post #150. All are invited to a potluck gathering at the Swiss Hall following internment at Fern Hill. Memorials may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church Alter Society and to Lewis Pacific Swiss Society, in attention to: Patti Gwerder, 331 Elk Prairie Rd., Raymond, WA 98577.
Special thank you to Lynette Faulkner and to Chehalis West Assisted Living Facility. Arrangements are in care of Stoller’s Mortuary in Raymond, Wash. You may visit www.StollersMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.