Lewis County and surrounding areas are in another flood watch, issued by the National Weather Services, which extends until Wednesday night. Heavy rain is expected Monday until Wednesday, causing some “sharp rises” in river levels, according to a NWS meteorologist.
The Cowlitz, Chehalis and Newaukum rivers are expected to be impacted. The Cowlitz River near Randle could experience moderate flooding, and the Chehalis River near Centralia and Doty could experience minor flooding. The Newaukum may experience minor flooding near Chehalis as well.
Water levels are expected to crest Wednesday afternoon after the region receives a forecasted 2 to 3 inches of rain. According to Lewis County Emergency Management Coordinator Fionna Velazquez, that could be exacerbated by how much snow melt is seen in the mountains.
The county has not yet re-activated their Emergency Operations Center for flooding, and will not refill sand stations unless that happens. The county will be monitoring the situation to see if the step is necessary.
