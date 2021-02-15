A Yakima County sheriff's deputy was treated for exposure to fentanyl as he was responding to a call in Toppenish early Sunday.
Deputies were called to the parking lot of Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road in Toppenish, at 4:07 a.m. Sunday about a controlled substance violation, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. A woman accused of possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl was arrested. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid painkiller which sold as an illegal street drug.
Deputies were processing evidence at the scene when one of them was exposed to fentanyl, the release said. Following training, the deputy gave himself Narcan, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose, the news release said.
Paramedics responded, and he was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released after observation, the news release said.
The sheriff's office expressed thanks to Union Gap police and fire and aid personnel who assisted.
