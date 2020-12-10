KENNEWICK — A Washington State Patrol trooper was hospitalized after hitting a suspected drunk driver who lost control of his car in Kennewick.
Richland police were looking for Ian Shipp, 35, of Pasco, just before midnight after he allegedly violated a domestic violence court order earlier, according to police reports.
The Richland officer who spotted him said Shipp sped through a stop sign going 80 mph on Columbia Park Trail heading toward Kennewick.
The officer soon lost sight of him. But a Washington State Patrol trooper saw Shipp's white Chevy Sebring going 90 mph on Highway 240 in Kennewick.
As he was speeding west, Shipp lost control near the Edison Street exit and Trooper Chadwick S. Williams crashed into him in his patrol SUV.
Shipp was intoxicated at the time, said the Washington State Patrol.
Williams, 26, of Kennewick, was treated for minor injuries at Trios Southridge Hospital.
Shipp was booked into the Benton County jail in Kennewick on suspicion of eluding police, DUI, identity theft, possession of meth and driving with a suspended license.
___
(c)2020 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)
Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.