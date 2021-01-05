A 30-year-old woman who died Saturday in a wreck near Yelm has been identified.
Sally C. Rouse of Puyallup died at the scene of the crash, according to an update from the Washington State Patrol, which cited information from the Pierce County Medical Examiner.
A 7-year-old girl in the same vehicle also died at an area hospital.
About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Rouse and the girl were headed north on Eighth Avenue South, then stopped at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and state Route 702.
Troopers say the vehicle moved to cross the highway and was struck by a westbound vehicle. The two men in the westbound vehicle were not hurt, according to the State Patrol.
The highway was blocked for more than three hours after the wreck.
The incident is under investigation.
