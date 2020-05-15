A 45-year-old woman was rushed to an area hospital Thursday afternoon after she was shot twice at an Olympia area trailer park, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The woman was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, although she may be transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle because of her injuries, Lt. Ray Brady said. As of 3 p.m., she was still at Providence, he said.
About 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the woman, possibly suffering from a mental health episode, showed up at a trailer park in the 300 block of Devoe Street Northeast, and began to break trailer windows.
Deputies responded and told her to leave, informing her that she faced a possible misdemeanor charge for malicious mischief.
About 1 p.m., the woman returned to the trailer park and confronted the trailer park manager, a man in his 60s, in his trailer, Brady said.
Holding his gun at his side, the manager asked the woman to leave. She left, only to return with a large stick and went after him with it, Brady said.
That's when the man fired two shots, both of which hit her, he said.
The incident is still under investigation, but based on the information and evidence so far, it appears to be a case of self-defense, he said.
The woman was known to the trailer park, but she did not live there, Brady said.
