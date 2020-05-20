A woman shot twice during an altercation at an Olympia area trailer park was in satisfactory condition on Tuesday, according to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The woman, 45, was shot Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Devoe Street Northeast after she allegedly confronted the trailer park manager with a stick.
Earlier that same day she had broken windows at the trailer park, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
Once the Sheriff's Office investigation is complete, which will include interviewing the woman, their work will be turned over to the Thurston County Prosecutor's Office, Lt. Ray Brady said.
"It appears to be a case of self-defense," he said Tuesday, "but our investigation is to find all the details."
After the woman was shot, she was first taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital before she went to Harborview.
