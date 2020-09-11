About 30 large fires continued to burn across Washington and Oregon on Friday, destroying hundreds of homes, forcing thousands of people to flee and turning the pristine air of the Pacific Northwest into a hazy, hazardous mishmash of smoke and particulates.
The Washington state Department of Ecology predicted unhealthy air for essentially the entire western half of the state on Firday.
Seattle's skyline was dominated by a miasma of whitish-gray haze as smoke drifted in and air quality readings checked firmly in the "unhealthy" category. The city smelled like a barbecue, but there was nothing festive about it. Officials recommended that everyone, especially sensitive groups, should limit outdoor time and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
Farther south and on the Olympic Peninsula, air quality was even worse, evidence that a dense and "super-massive" plume of smoke, from fires in Oregon, had arrived and would continue drifting northeast.
Air quality readings in Tacoma were "very unhealthy" -- everyone should stay indoors and close windows and doors -- and on the peninsula they were "hazardous" -- meaning people with heart and lung disease should consider leaving the area.
The weather on Friday should actually improve for firefighting purposes, in almost all ways, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Temperatures will be as much as 20 degrees cooler and the humidity higher, and the winds will be coming primarily from the west rather than the east.
But the good news is tempered by a sort of Catch-22 with fires that have already burned. Winds coming from the southwest are sweeping the huge plume of smoke, originally from fires burning in Oregon, into Western Washington.
"All the fire variables are better, but we have this unusual situation with a large amount of smoke blowing to us," Felton said Friday morning.
Gov. Jay Inslee warned Thursday that this was shaping up to be the worst fire season since 2015, as warmer temperatures, brought on by climate change, have dried out the state's forests and grasslands, turning much of Washington into a tinderbox.
The state's two largest blazes, the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires, near Omak in Okanogan and Douglas counties, have burned about 390,000 acres, fueled by grass and brush and are 10% and 25% contained as of Friday morning, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The fires, which were classified as two separate blazes when flames jumped the Columbia River, have destroyed 17 homes and threaten 620 more. More than 450 firefighters from seven crews are fighting the blazes. Four planes are dropping water and fire retardant.
Updates on other fires around the state as of Friday morning:
* The Whitney fire, near Davenport in Lincoln County, had burned more than 102,000 acres of grass and brush and was 5% contained, with evacuation orders for the area in effect.
* The Sumner Grade fire, near Waller in Pierce County, burned 800 acres of grass and brush, threatening the homes of 1,000 residents. It was 20% contained.
* The Paterson fire, near Paterson in Benton County, burned 1,300 acres of grass and brush and was 75% contained.
* The Manning Road fire, near Colfax, Whitman County, burned more than 3,000 acres and was 25% contained.
* The Inchelium Complex fire, near Inchelium in Ferry County, burned more than 14,000 acres of timber and brush and was 20% contained. It threatens nearly 450 homes.
* The Evans Canyon fire, near Naches, Yakima County, burned more than 75,000 acres of grass, brush and forest and was 90% contained. It has destroyed six homes.
* The Customs Road fire, near Curlew, Ferry County, burned more than 2,000 acres of grass and brush after it was started by human activity. It was 15% contained, has destroyed five homes and threatens 50 more.
* The Big Hollow fire, near Stabler, Skamania County, burned more than 12,000 acres of forest and was 0% contained. It threatens 42 homes.
* The Beverly Burke fire, near Vantage, Kittitas County, burned 1,000 acres of grass and brush and was 79% contained.
* The Babb fire, near Rosalia, Whitman County, burned more than 17,000 acres of grass and brush and was 0% contained. It destroyed much of the town of Malden -- 121 homes and 94 other structures, including city hall, the post office and the fire station. About 75 homes are still threatened.
* The Apple Acres fire, near Chelan in Chelan County, burned more than 5,000 acres of grass, brush and forest and was 50% contained.
