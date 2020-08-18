A Kennewick School District bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of dealing in child pornography.
Andrew Lee Pickett, 47, of Kennewick, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his job, said school district officials.
He was booked into the Benton County jail Friday afternoon on investigation of three counts of felony dealing in videos of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and four counts of possessing videos.
He remained in jail Monday with bail set at $100,000.
Kennewick police Detective Scott Runge with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was conducting an online investigation of shared files, when he downloaded images from an online address on the 2100 block of West Eighth Place in Kennewick, according to court documents.
A search at the house, where he lives with his mother, found four more suspicious videos on the computer in Pickett's bedroom, according to court documents.
