A Fife woman was arrested Sunday for trying to kill her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, police said.
The 31-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Both children were taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, where the girl was listed in critical condition.
The boy was being held for observation.
Police declined to say what injuries the kids sustained, but said a woman claiming to be their mother admitted to intentionally hurting them.
She allegedly called 911 at 4:40 p.m. and told dispatchers she'd killed her daughter and was about to kill her baby boy.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Festival Avenue East and found the 4-year-old unconscious.
The boy was described as alert when police showed up.
