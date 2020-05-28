A man in his 30s was shot to death after breaking into an Everett home early Thursday morning, according to Everett police.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of 126th Street Southeast shortly before 5 a.m., where the homeowner, a man in his 70s, reported having shot someone inside his home, police said in a statement released on the city's website.
Officers and medics provided emergency first aid to the man, but he died, the statement said.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit "found evidence the deceased male broke into the residence and entered a room containing firearms." The homeowner, awakened by the noise, confronted and shot the man, police said.
Details of the confrontation are under investigation, according to the statement.
The dead man's identity, as well as the official cause and manner of death, will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.
