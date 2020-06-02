A 23-year-old Vancouver man was arrested in connection with two fatal drug overdoses caused by pills laced with a powerful opioid, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
David A. Urbach was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance homicide and booked into the Clark County Jail as part of an investigation into several recent overdoses.
Urbach was taken into custody as part of an investigation by Vancouver police into several medical calls involving drug overdoses, including two that ended in death. Investigators have said that "counterfeit" oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid, are being sold throughout Clark County.
Major Crimes Team detectives located a relative of one of the victims and were able to link that victim to the person to their supplier, according to the police statement. It said officers conducted a search warrant at Urbach's residence in the 1900 block of Northeast Bridgecreek Avenue and reportedly found evidence matching items found at a victim's residence.
The case remains under investigation, police said.
