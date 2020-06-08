Two more cats have been found killed in Kennewick.
Officials with Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control Services posted on Facebook on Sunday they were called after two more cats were found cut in half.
Two others were found similarly mutilated in the past week in Kennewick.
The most recent was found near 17th Avenue and Kellogg Street, along a canal.
The other was on the 1100 block of West Parkhill Drive.
The Kennewick Police Department also is working to find who is responsible, said shelter officials.
Anyone who may have video surveillance footage from those areas is asked to check if they see anything suspicious and call police or animal control at 509-545-3740.
Last week, another cat was found beheaded near the owner's property near Costco. Then mid-week, a cat was found cut in half near Vancouver Street and 37th Avenue.
The shelter is encouraging pet owners to not let their animals roam.
