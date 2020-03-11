An adult woman and the body of what is believed to be a child were found dead Tuesday evening, not far from Tolmie State Park, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
About 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Puget Beach Road Northeast after residents in the area discovered the bodies while hiking on a logging trail in the area, Lt. Ray Brady said.
There was evidence of trauma to the woman's body, he said. The gender of the child is still unknown, Brady said.
The bodies likely had been at that location "within a day," he said.
No other information was immediately available. The incident is under investigation and the bodies will be identified by the Thurston County Coroner's Office.
