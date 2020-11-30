Tumwater police are looking for a male suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint Saturday morning.
About 4:45 a.m., the man entered the store in the 1000 block of Crosby Boulevard Southwest. He robbed the store employee, using a silver-colored handgun, then exited and fled in a black, four-door sedan, according to police.
The vehicle was last seen on US Highway 101, headed south.
The suspect was wearing a face mask, a forest green and black North Face jacket and he had a white shirt pulled over his hand, according to police. He also was wearing dark pants, tennis shoes, a wedding ring and a Detroit Tigers baseball cap, with sticker still attached.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Tumwater police at 360-754-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
