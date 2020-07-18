When a Tumwater Fred Meyer customer was asked by another shopper to put on a mask on Thursday, the man instead pulled out a gun and aimed it at the shopper, Tumwater Police say.
About 2 p.m. Thursday, Tumwater Police were dispatched to Fred Meyer on Trosper Road where a man shopping with his mother had allegedly pointed a gun at another shopper's chest after they asked him to put on a mask, according to Tumwater Police Officer Laura Wohl.
The man reportedly has a conceal carry permit and pulled the gun from a holster on his hip. After the gun was pulled, the victim walked away and 911 was called.
Officers arrived at the scene where Fred Meyer employees helped identify and locate the man who was shopping with his mother. Officers asked the man to disarm himself, at which point he became agitated. Police began approaching the man, but he began to pull away, growing increasingly upset. Officers then took the man down and pried the gun away from him.
The man was placed under arrest and charged with assault in the first degree, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.
