A 17-year-old male was shot in the chest Saturday night during a dispute over a blocked intersection near Lacey, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The 17-year-old was in stable condition at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and is expected to survive, Lt. Ray Brady said Sunday.
About 9 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man headed off to work, driving east on Third Way Southeast. Once he got to Dutterow Road Southeast, he pulled up behind a vehicle that was stopped at Third Way and Dutterow.
Those in the stopped vehicle, including the 17-year-old male, told the man to drive around them, but the 38-year-old man was uncomfortable driving into oncoming traffic, Brady said.
It was not immediately clear why the vehicle had stopped in the intersection, Brady said.
The parties began arguing, and the 17-year-old, plus at least two other people, approached the 38-year-old man's vehicle and began acting aggressively toward him, Brady said.
They shined a light on the man, then the 17-year-old, who had a gun, reached for the vehicle door. The 38-year-old man also had a gun and fired his weapon.
The incident is under investigation, Brady said. The 38-year-old man is not in custody. The Thurston County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether charges will be filed, he said.
