A Tacoma police dog injured during an exchange of gunfire with a homicide suspect has died.
Ronja was a 2 1/2-year-old German Shepherd and the newest K-9 member of the department.
She was born in the Czech Republic and spent 400 hours training with her handler, Officer Jennifer Syler, before becoming certified and starting work eight months ago.
"From their first day together, the bond between K9 Ronja and K9 Officer Syler was undeniable -- it is rare to have a female tracking K9, and to have the dog be partnered with a female handler is something truly special," the department said in a news release.
Ronja died early Thursday after being shot while tracking a homicide suspect in the 3600 block of South M Street.
The suspect was shot and critically injured by Tacoma police.
Ronja was trained alongside two other police dogs in Pierce County and often impressed trainers with her ability to keep up, and outdo, the two male dogs in her course.
"I just like locating evidence, tracking criminals and apprehending them. I really love it when I do well, I get to play tug with my partner," according to a department Facebook post April 24 introducing Ronja.
She received social media kudos for two tracks in her first few months on duty -- assisting in the arrest of three people who broke into a school in May, and tracking a burglary suspect carrying stolen computers out of a Boys & Girls Club in late July.
Tacoma police have two other tracking dogs, Moni and Vortex.
Ronja is the fourth Tacoma police dog to die in the line of duty.
She is expected to be honored with the Ryker award posthumously, which is granted to police dogs who die on the job. The award was named after the department's first K-9, who died in 1982 after being struck by a car while tracking a suspected robber.
Details on a memorial service for Ronja have not been determined.
Ronja's name means "bringing victory," which Tacoma police said is fitting.
"To us, Ronja will forever mean bringing valor. And for that we are eternally grateful," the department said in a release.
