Suzi LeVine, the departing head of Washington's Employment Security Department (ESD), will serve as interim leader of the federal agency that helps states manage unemployment benefits, according to a media report Friday morning.
LeVine, whose departure from ESD was announced late last week, will reportedly serve as "interim political head" of the Employment and Training Administration (ETA), which is part of the Labor Department, according to Bloomberg Law.
LeVine, who declined last week to detail her new role with the Biden administration, also did not respond Friday to questions about the Bloomberg story.
Bloomberg said the post was temporary and that it wasn't yet known whether LeVine also was in the running for a permanent role as assistant secretary at ETA, which would require confirmation by the U.S. Senate. Biden hasn't nominated anyone for that post, Bloomberg reported.
The ETA "administers federal government job training and worker dislocation programs, federal grants to states for public employment service programs, and unemployment insurance benefits," according to the ETA website.
The Bloomberg reported that the ETA "is poised to wield immense authority in executing President Joe Biden's mission to rapidly repair a labor market reeling from the virus-induced surge of layoffs and structural damage."