Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher's request to stop the recall effort against him will be considered Nov. 5 by all nine justices of the Washington state Supreme Court.
The high court's deputy clerk notified attorneys for both Hatcher and Jason Erickson -- a sheriff's sergeant who is petitioning to remove his boss from office -- and Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller by email letter Thursday saying the court granted an accelerated review of the sheriff's appeal.
Erickson and his attorney, Alan Harvey of Vancouver, were asking for the quick turnaround, citing state law dealing with recall efforts of elected public servants.
At the same time, the court denied a request by Hatcher's lawyer George Telquist of Richland to allow oral arguments in the matter.
Thursday's letter from Deputy Clerk Erin L. Lennon gave Telquist and Harvey deadlines in the coming weeks to file their legal briefs. It was noted that the Nov. 5 conference is a tentative date.
"In light of this schedule, it is unlikely that extensions of time to file briefs will be granted," Lennon wrote.
Erickson is seeking to remove Hatcher as sheriff on allegations of criminal misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, discrimination, intimidation and retaliation.
He is backed by nearly the entire membership of the Benton County Deputy Sheriff's Guild.
In August, Judge M. Scott Wolfram decided that Erickson's petition is legally and factually sufficient to proceed to a special election.
The judge approved the entire proposed ballot synopsis prepared by Benton County prosecutors, which includes charges of misfeasance, malfeasance and violations of Hatcher's oath of office.
Wolfram, of Walla Walla County Superior Court, presided over the matter because of a conflict with Benton-Franklin Superior Court judges.
Following the judge's decision, Telquist vowed to appeal it to the state Supreme Court and filed the notice earlier this month.
Hatcher has been sheriff since May 2017 when he was picked to take over the position after the resignation of Steve Keane.
As an elected official, Hatcher can only be removed from office in a county election. He also can step down voluntarily before his term is up at the end of 2022.
