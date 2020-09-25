A state agency does not recommend members of the public attempt to feed wildlife affected by wildfires.
In the aftermath of the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires some people have highlighted efforts to feed wildlife, including starting GoFundMe campaigns to support the effort. One GoFundMe campaign said it would dump semi-truck loads of deer pellets, hay and alfalfa.
While feeding wild animals is well-intentioned, it is not advised, said Staci Lehman, state Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson. Elk and deer in particular will not benefit from such efforts for many reasons, Lehman said, including:
* It could concentrate deer and elk in one place and spread disease
* Hay is difficult for deer to digest and can be for elk if not done correctly
* Apples are high in carbs and can be harmful and even fatal if elk and deer cannot get a protein source that compliments the carbs.
An agency blog post also said it takes time for deer and elk digestive systems to change from natural forage to foods like hay or apples. The wrong foods can cause them to lose fat reserves going into the winter season.
Regardless of people's efforts, fawns entering into their first winter will be affected by reductions in forage, due to competition from adult deer, Lehman said. The agency has also documented more fawns dying at feeding sites, due to aggressive, hungry adult deer.
The agency is also working to find creative solutions to reduce conflicts between landowners and deer and elk affected by the fires, Lehman said.
If people want to help, the agency recommends they get involved with conservation organizations.
If people find burned or injured wildlife they can call a local wildlife rehabilitator. Find a list of rehabilitation organizations here: https://wwrld.us/308tDFn.
People can also contact the state Department of Fish and Wildlife if they have any additional questions, such as about crop damage from displaced wildlife. The regional office in Ephrata's number is (509) 754-4624.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.