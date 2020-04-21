A man convicted of raping multiple women at knifepoint in the Tacoma area has been sentenced.
Superior Court Judge Jerry Costello gave Mark Allen Raney of Lacey a high-end sentence of 49 years to life Friday. That means the state's Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will decide when or if Raney should be released.
A Pierce County jury convicted the 40-year-old of four counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree kidnapping and three counts of first-degree robbery last month.
The attacks happened in August 2018. Raney was arrested the next month.
Deputy prosecutor Rosie Martinelli wrote in a sentencing memorandum to the court: "He preyed on one of the most exposed segments of the population: female prostitutes and drug addicts. ... they all described their serious trepidation about contacting police as they feared being arrested, judged and disbelieved by police and by the court system. This is exactly what the defendant was counting on."
Defense attorney David Katayama noted Raney's lack of prior criminal history in his sentencing memorandum.
"Prior to these incidents, he was a hard-working member of society who financially supported and cared for his family," the attorney wrote.
Charging papers said one victim was a minor. She was walking on Pacific Avenue when Raney offered her a ride, and he proceeded to assault her.
Descriptions women were giving of their attacker and his vehicle matched other reported assaults in the South End and Eastside, detectives noticed.
In some cases Raney left with the victim's purse.
Police found ID cards of two victims in his home.
