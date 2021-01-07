Sen. Patty Murray congratulated the two Democratic candidates who on Wednesday were declared the winners in their campaigns in Georgia, effectively flipping control of the Senate.
The senior Democratic senator from Washington said in a statement that she was "thrilled that I'll soon be able to call Rev. Warnock and Jon Ossoff colleagues in the United States Senate, and deeply grateful to Stacey Abrams and every organizer and voter who showed once again that every voice matters and every one of us can make change."
She added that people in Georgia and elsewhere across the country demonstrated at the polls that they're tired of gridlock. She placed the blame on the shoulders of the current Republican majority leader, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
"For years, Sen. McConnell and Republican leaders have stood firmly in the way of helping workers and families on virtually every front — health care, education, wages, racial justice, climate change, you name it. They've blocked us from fighting COVID-19 with policies that would directly help those struggling the most and would help us build back from this crisis stronger and fairer," Murray said.
"With a Biden-Harris administration and a Senate Democratic majority, the challenges we face won't get any less tough — but we've finally got the opportunity to face them head on and start taking action. I can't wait to start getting things done."
Murray has represented Washington in the Senate for 27 years, making her the sixth longest-serving senator in the country and the third most senior Democrat. With Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York expected to become majority leader, Murray may be in the running for a key committee chairwoman or party leadership position in the upcoming term.
