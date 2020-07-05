Three climbers on Mount Adams were injured in two separate incidents Friday evening and Saturday morning, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office received reports of two climbers injured while descending the south route climb in the headwaters of Morrison Creek. The two climbers, who were not identified, were reported to have signs of hypothermia. A 30-year-old man suffered a leg injury while a woman had a head injury.
U.S. Forest Service climbing rangers were able to provide aid to the injured climbers and coordinate a rescue.
The climbers were airlifted out by a helicopter from the Yakima Training Center around 10:30 p.m. The rescue followed a coordinated search effort from the Yakima County Search and Rescue, Yakima County Mountain Rescue and Klickitat County Search and Rescue. Both climbers are expected to make a full recovery.
At 7 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office received reports of a 15-year-old boy who was injured in a rock slide while on a south route climb in the 6,700-foot level of the same area where the two injured climbers were the night before. The 15-year-old climber suffered leg, arm, shoulder and possible rib injuries. After receiving reports from those in the area, U.S. Forest Service climbing rangers again provided aid and coordinated rescue by helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.