Angel, who goes by one name and is the ritual guild leader for the Satanic Temple of Washington State, leads the procession up the capitol steps as part of their ritual.

 Photo by Cameron Sheppard WNPA News Service

Washington state has issued a $4,700 cleaning bill to state Rep. Matt Shea, a Republican from Spokane Valley, after he allegedly poured olive oil down the Capitol steps in Olympia during a demonstration in March.

Surveillance cameras captured Shea with a bottle of olive oil during the protest, according to KING 5. The demonstration involved self-described satanists who performed a ritual at the Capitol. 

MattSheaPrays.JPG

Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane, prays with members of the Christian Crusaders motorcycle ministry as Satanists conduct their ritual on the capitol steps.

On Wednesday, he was sent a bill for the damage and cost of cleanup, the station reported.

Shea has faced scrutiny over his involvement in a six-week armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Eastern Oregon in 2016, which involved dozens of armed protesters and ended after one protester was shot dead and dozens were arrested.

An investigation into Shea's activities, commissioned by the Washington state House of Representatives, concluded Shea had planned and participated in domestic terrorism against the United States.

Gov. Jay Inslee and House and Senate leaders called for Shea to resign. He refused.

