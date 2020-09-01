Drive-by shooters may have targeted a home in Prosser because of a prominently displayed "thin blue line" flag in support of law enforcement, the people living there told police.
The Prosser police say just before 10 p.m. on Friday several shots were fired and hit the house on the 1400 block of Prosser Avenue.
The house is a few lots away from the the Prosser branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries.
No one was hurt at the house.
Thin blue line flags are black American flags with a blue stripe in the middle that's intended to represent the police separating the law-abiding community from those who are destructive.
Police have identified one, possibly two, people for questioning in the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Prosser Police Department.
