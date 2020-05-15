Troopers are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a vehicle along Interstate 5 Thursday morning, hitting a woman in the elbow.
The victim was a 29-year-old passenger in a northbound Dodge Charger.
The shooting occurred about 5:15 a.m. near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
"He came right up to the right side of the car," Trooper Ryan Burke said. "The car was hit at least four times."
The male driver was not injured.
He drove to the nearest hospital to seek treatment for his passenger.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.
The suspect's vehicle was described as a white car.
