A motorist who drove the wrong way on northbound I-5 early Saturday was a 17-year-old male from Olympia, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 17-year-old died on the Nisqually River Bridge after he struck another vehicle on the Thurston County side of the river. Drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash, troopers say.
About 3 a.m. Saturday, the Olympia teen was headed south in the northbound lanes when his Nissan Maxima crashed into a Toyota Prius.
Two people in the Prius were injured. The 29-year-old female driver and her 35-year-old male passenger, both from Seattle, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Two lanes of northbound I-5 were closed for more than four hours, according to the State Patrol.
