Olympia Man Has Been Missing for a Month, Sheriff's Office Says

Friends and family haven't heard from Michael Hieronymus since July 27, according to Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
Before he went missing, Hieronymus, 38, reportedly bought camping gear and had been talking about going on a "quest" in the "wilderness" and living off the land, Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian.
Hieronymus lives off Steadman Road in Olympia, and it's unusual for him not to contact loved ones, according to a Sheriff's Office Missing Person flier.
The flier describes Hieronymus as white and 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a 2007 cream-colored Ford Edge with Oregon plates, according to the Sheriff's Office.
As of Thursday, Aug. 27, the Office didn't have any leads. The flier directs anyone with information to contact Thurston County 911 dispatch at 360-704-2740.
