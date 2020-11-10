A 19-year-old Olympia man, a suspect in a domestic violence incident, was later found shot at an address off Yelm Highway Sunday evening, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.
The man was first taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His injuries are serious, acting Lt. Cameron Simper said Monday.
About 6:45 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the 7100 block of Englewood Drive Southeast to help Lacey Police locate the man after a report of domestic violence.
When deputies arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting suspects had already fled from the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mickey Hamilton at mickey.hamilton@co.thurston.wa.us.
