Northwest Trek deputy director Rick Dietz never thought he'd be letting people drive their own cars through the wildlife park.
But in a global pandemic that requires safe social distancing, Dietz and his team had to get creative.
"We're all feeling the effects of being cooped up inside, and we wanted to provide an opportunity for our community to enjoy nature," Dietz said.
This month Northwest Trek launched Wild Drive, a new tour that opens up the park's 435-acre free-roaming area to visitors interested in catching sight of a moose or mountain goat from the comfort of their own cars. Visitors can see dozens of native wildlife -- maybe even a newborn bison -- in meadows, wetlands and forests.
Typically, Northwest Trek offers tours through the park on its own trams, but those tours don't follow the governor's safety protocols for phase one activities. Wild Drive, which was approved by the governor's office earlier this month, does.
Wild Drive allows for a small caravan of cars, 10 at a time, led in front and behind by park staff. Guests can download a live audio app to hear park staff talk in real time about the native Northwest species as they drive by. The caravan will move slowly, and the cars will stay in line, Dietz said.
To participate, people must first register and pay online for the day they'd like to visit. Registrations can be made at nwtrek.org.
Wild Drive costs $80 per vehicle for non-members and $70 per vehicle for members. A maximum of eight people are allowed per vehicle.
The first few tours are open to members only but will open to the general public starting May 27 and are held several times a day, Wednesday through Sunday. The tours last about an hour.
The park's animal habitats and walking tour area remain closed for now. Dietz hopes the entire park can reopen in the governor's phase two reopening.
Wild Drive is the first time in Northwest Trek's 45-history that people can drive their own vehicles through the park.
"Wild Drive is unlike anything we've ever offered at Northwest Trek," said Tim Reid, president of the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners. "We're excited to offer our community an unforgettable opportunity to experience wildlife and nature up close in a safe way during this time of social-distancing restrictions."
