The Chick-fil-A restaurant that recently opened in Lacey has temporarily closed after employees tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed in a statement emailed to The Olympian Friday.
The new location for the fast-food restaurant is the first of its chain in Thurston County; it opened its drive-thru in Hawks Prairie Sept. 17 to a long line of customers. The chain's website includes a rundown of COVID-19 precautions its employees are taking, including wearing face coverings and following new guidelines for glove use.
It temporarily closed Friday, according to the company, and a reopening date had not yet been confirmed.
Chick-fil-A's emailed statement, which came in response to an inquiry from The Olympian, did not include how many employees had tested positive or when their tests were reported, and those questions were not answered in a follow-up phone call.
"Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests," the prepared statement reads. "After learning that Team Members at Chick-fil-A Marvin Rd. & Quinault were diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant proactively temporarily closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines."
A spokesperson with Thurston County Public Health would not confirm the outbreak in a phone call with The Olympian, citing department policy.
"We do not comment on outbreaks at business establishments unless [Health Officer] Dr. Abdelmalek determines that it poses a risk to the public, and at that point we would release the name and location," spokesperson Magen Johnson said.
When asked if the department would be aware of cases like this occurring, she said Public Health is aware of and investigates all positive cases of COVID-19.
Because the business itself had confirmed employees' diagnoses, The Olympian asked Johnson whether it was safe to assume Public Health officials had determined this outbreak was not a risk to the public.
"Based on the statement I gave you, you can draw your conclusions," Johnson said.
Asked what generally happens if an outbreak is identified, she said Public Health staff works with establishment management to make sure proper cleaning, case investigation and contact tracing is done.
