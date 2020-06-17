KENNEWICK — Kennewick police found another slain cat Monday night bringing for a total of seven in the span of three weeks.
The latest animal was discovered near the corner of 10th Avenue and South Reed Street around 6 p.m. All of the animals have been cut in two and left in various neighborhoods around the city.
So far the animals have turned up at: 900 block of North Kellogg; 900 block of South Auburn Street; 4000 block of South Anderson Street; 1000 block of North Pittsburgh Street; 1100 West Park Hills Drive; 10th and South Reed; and 17th and South Kellogg Street.
One was a pet, and police are investigating whether the other animals were stays or pets, said Lt. Aaron Clem.
People have been calling in tips to police, and officers are checking security camera footage from the area where the animals were found, he said.
Joel Watson, the owner of Just Joel's restaurant, has offered a $4,000 reward for information leading to the culprit.
Breaking news & more
Sign up for one of our many newsletters to be the first to know when big news breaks
SIGN UP
Investigators are asking if anyone who notices someone suspicious to contact police at 509-628-0333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.