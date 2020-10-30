A 42-year-old man appeared in Thurston County Superior Court this week after he was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, court records show.
The man was arrested Monday afternoon and appeared in court Tuesday. The court found probable cause to charge Richard E. Derosa with two counts of felony indecent exposure after an incident at Dollar Tree in Tumwater. Bail was set at $20,000.
According to charging documents:
About 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the Dollar Tree after a woman reported a man was in the store "grabbing his private area," and later "exposing his penis."
An officer arrived at the store and found the woman "frantically pointing to the southwest corner of the store."
The officer went looking for the suspect.
"He had shorts on that were down to his shins and he was wearing black underwear," the court documents read. "He had his penis in his hand and was rubbing it slowly. I approached him and asked what he was doing."
The officer also suspected the man was under the influence of a narcotic, so Tumwater Fire Department was called to evaluate him. The suspect was later cleared by fire crews.
Four people witnessed the man exposing himself and two provided written statements.
Court records show the man was previously convicted of indecent exposure in Lewis County in 2016.
